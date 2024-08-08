Tunisian Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani was dismissed on Wednesday night without explanation and replaced by the recently appointed social affairs minister, the presidency announced in a statement.

Hachani had taken office on August 1 last year, replacing Najla Bouden, who was also dismissed without an official reason by President Kais Saied, who orchestrated a sweeping power grab in July 2021.

Kamel Madouri was appointed as Hachani's successor.

