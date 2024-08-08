AFRICA
Tunisian president sacks prime minister
Tunisian President Kais Saied sacked Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani on Wednesday without giving any reasons.
Tunisian President Kais Saied (L) sacked Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani (R) on August 7, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
August 8, 2024

Tunisian Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani was dismissed on Wednesday night without explanation and replaced by the recently appointed social affairs minister, the presidency announced in a statement.

Hachani had taken office on August 1 last year, replacing Najla Bouden, who was also dismissed without an official reason by President Kais Saied, who orchestrated a sweeping power grab in July 2021.

Kamel Madouri was appointed as Hachani's successor.

SOURCE:AFP
