Eleven people were killed Wednesday in an armed attack on a mining site in Nigeria's Zamfara state.

Gunmen on motorcycles attacked the site in the Anka area, according to local media reports.

Several people were also wounded in the attack.

Nigeria has long faced attacks from armed gangs as well as terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP, the West African branch of Daesh/ISIS, in various parts of the country.

Kidnapping for ransom

Despite a mandatory death penalty for kidnapping in Nigeria, abductions for ransom are common.

Armed groups often target villages, schools, and travellers in the northern part of the country to demand ransom.

Zamfara has repeatedly suffered multiple attacks from armed bandits and groups affiliated with terror organisations.

In February, gunmen killed four victims, including two policemen, and abducted 40 others in Zamfara State, according to the police.

Gangs maintain camps in a huge forest straddling Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and Niger states, have also undertaken large-scale kidnappings of pupils from schools in recent years.

