Nigeria warns against foreign meddling amid protests
Thousands of people joined protests against government policies and the high cost of living last week.
Nigerians have held anti-government demonstrations against bad governance and economic hardship. Photo / AFP
August 8, 2024

Nigeria has warned that it will take action against any foreign mission in the country found to be involved in the ongoing rallies against economic hardship, the foreign minister has said.

In a meeting with diplomats in the capital, Abuja, the minister said Nigeria will not tolerate foreign interference it its domestic affairs and that of its citizens.

It comes after the authorities arrested seven Polish nationals for raising Russian flags during anti-government protests this week in the northern state of Kano.

"The government would take appropriate action against any foreign entity residing in Nigeria that is found to have directly or indirectly supported the protesters by whatever means," Yusuf Taggar said on Wednesday in his address.

Street protests

He however added that Nigeria "will not do anything to undermine or take for granted" diplomatic relations.

Police have clamped down on protests after thousands of people joined protests against government policies and the high cost of living last week.

Human rights groups have accused security forces of killing at least 21 protesters, but the authorities have denied responsibility for deaths. The protests have since dwindled.

Nigeria is suffering its worst economic crisis in a generation following reforms brought in last year by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, including the removal of a fuel subsidy.

Russia's denial

In the northern states of Borno, Kaduna, Kano and Katsina, protesters were seen waving hundreds of Russian flags, with some calling for a military takeover.

The Russian embassy in Nigeria denied any involvement.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
