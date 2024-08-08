By Abdulwasiu Hassan

The dread of what might happen can be as overpowering as experiencing that fear-inducing eventuality.

Bilkis (not her real name), a Tanzanian running a nursing home in the UK, goes through this paralysing emotion every time news arrives of an immigrant being targeted in the ongoing riots in that country.

She fears not just for her safety but also for the many immigrant health workers she employs.

"I think the cumulative effect we feel is a sense of foreboding," Bilkis tells TRT Afrika.

"Although my staff and I haven't faced the rioters, seeing what is going on across the country is like disconcertingly waiting for something bad to happen."

The organised rioting started over a week ago after far-right groups behind the anti-immigrant campaign were seemingly triggered by what turned out to be a rumour about the identity of the culprit who stabbed three little girls to death at northern England's Southport on July 29.

Rioting has since continued unabated in cities across England, with African and Asian immigrants being repeatedly attacked despite the authorities warning that the perpetrators of racist violence would be brought to book.

In some places like Belfast, in Northern Ireland, far-right rioters were chanting Islamophobic slogans and local businesses were also attacked.

Suddenly, a country that a sizeable number of Africans emigrate to has become dangerous for them to live in. Not that everything was hunky-dory until the backlash broke out.

Africans and Asians alike have had to long deal with accusations by anti-immigrant elements in the UK that they have been taking away jobs.

Biding time

Given the realities, the government's promise to bolster security is still to convince a large section of Africans living and working in the UK that the storm would blow over anytime soon.

Since August 5, rioters have clashed with police on several occasions in Belfast, Darlington and Plymouth.

"It would seem the UK is a safe place with police present in every corner of the country, but things are pretty bad at the moment," says Bilkis.

She has had her employees follow a series of preventive measures, making them aware that they are vulnerable and how to deal with what's happening around them.

"We have drilled it into them not to step out alone at night, especially after work, and always carry their identity cards. Some of our staff work night shifts, and they need to be on their guard," says Bilkis.

Dr Ishaka Shittu Almustapha, a Nigerian lecturer in the UK, said the only option for immigrants was to lie low and wait for the tempest to pass.

"We are doing all we can to get our people to restrict their movements. Imams are sending out the same message — that people should be careful, including not taking children and women to the mosque for now," he tells TRT Afrika.

Another Nigerian living in London, Dr Shamsuddeen Hassan Muhammad, feels safe in the UK's largest city but isn't leaving anything to chance.

"We remain mostly indoors since this is the holiday period and the children are not in school. We limit our outings to essential activities, only leaving home for prayers. This helps ensure our family's safety during this uncertain period," he says.

Travel advisory

Nigeria, one of the African nations with the highest density of immigrants from the continent in the UK, put out a travel advisory for its citizens as violence spread to new areas after the initial burst of rioting in northern England.

"The violence has assumed dangerous proportions, as evidenced by reported attacks on law enforcement agents and damage to infrastructure," reads a statement signed by the spokesperson for the Nigerian foreign affairs ministry, ambassador Eche Abu-Obu.

Nigerians have been advised to avoid political processions and protests, rallies or marches, and crowded areas.

The Nigerian High Commission in the UK has since released another statement, assuring immigrants that they would be officially kept informed of the developments as they unfold.

The Kenyan High Commission, too, has issued a statement urging all people from the East African nation living in the UK and Northern Ireland to be careful and register themselves with the diplomatic mission through its websites.

As the far-right riots spread across the UK, thousands of anti-racism protesters have also taken to the streets in several English cities to oppose the violent far-right demonstrations.

Protesters gathered in the Walthamstow area of north London on Wednesday with similar rallies in Birmingham, Bristol and Liverpool as they vowed to stand up to the far-right rioters.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.