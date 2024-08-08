AFRICA
Mali probes Ukraine's 'complicity' in terrorist attacks
Spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence agency spoke of his country's involvement in an attack that killed Malian soldiers.
Mali's leader Colonnel Assimi Goita has been forging closer ties with Russia. Photo / Reuters
August 8, 2024

An investigation has been opened in Mali after a deadly terror attack in Tizawatene in the north in which Ukrainian officials claimed involvement, the Malian prosecutor said Thursday.

The investigation will "shed light on these alleged acts of terrorism, complicity in acts of terrorism and financing of terrorism," said Amadou Bocar.

Bocar said it follows statements by Andriy Yusov, spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence agency, "supporting his country's involvement in an attack by armed terrorist groups which led to the death of members of the Malian defense and security forces in Tizawatene" and "statements made by Yurrii Pyvovarov, the Ukrainian ambassador to Senegal, expressing his support for international terrorism, particularly in Mali.”

Bocar assured that the "investigation will make it possible to identify and integrate the perpetrators of the attack."

Justice will then be applied, he said.

The prosecutor's decision came after the Malian and Nigerien juntas cut ties with Ukraine for its support for terrorism with the Tizawatene attack, which killed mercenaries from the Russian Wagner group who were supporting the Malian army.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
