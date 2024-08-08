AFRICA
Wooden boat catches fire, kills at least 20 people in Nigeria
A boat in transit caught fire and killed at least 20 people in Nigeria's Bayelsa State on Wednesday.
At least 200 people were reported killed in boat accidents in Nigeria last year. / Photo: Reuters
August 8, 2024

At least 20 people were killed when a wooden boat caught fire and exploded on a river in Nigeria's coastal state of Bayelsa on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

The boat was carrying traders taking goods to coastal communities, Bayelsa police spokesperson Musa Muhammed said on Thursday.

Traders make weekly trips between coastal settlements and the state capital Yenagoa.

At least 200 people were reported killed in boat accidents in Nigeria last year, with authorities regularly blaming overcrowding and poor maintenance.

SOURCE:Reuters
