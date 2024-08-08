Zambian police have announced a 2-million kwacha ($76,700) reward for anyone who would provide information about the whereabouts of a member of parliament who is on the run.

Petauke Constituency MP Emmanuel Jay Banda, popularly known as Jay Jay Banda, escaped from hospital in eastern Zambia on Sunday.

The lawmaker was under lawful custody over alleged robbery against a Zambian journalist in December 2015.

The MP is said to have confronted the journalist in Vubwi District and made away with his camera, spectacles and cash, all valued at $900.

Police guard

The journalist, Peter Sukwa, was pursuing an investigative story about alleged voter-registration malpractices involving Banda's political party.

Banda, an influential member of former President Edgar Lungu's Patriotic Front (PF) party, was arrested on June 20.

His alleged victim, Sukwa, previously said he feared taking legal action against Banda, citing concern for his life.

On Sunday, Banda escaped from Chipata Central Hospital despite being under police guard.

'Political witch-hunt'

Five police officers, including three prison wardens, were keeping guard. The officers have since been arrested, with the government suspecting collusion in the escape.

Zambia's Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu said in a recent press statement that preliminary investigations indicate that 39-year-old Banda escaped through the hospital's window.

"Anyone with information leading to the successful apprehension and prosecution of the above person will be rewarded with a sum of 2 million kwacha," Zambia Police Service said in a statement on Thursday.

"If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this individual, please contact the nearest police station," police added.

Banda's political faction, led by former President Lungu, have described the legal action against the lawmaker as "political witch-hunt."

