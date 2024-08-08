At least 26 people were sentenced to death by a military court in DR Congo on Thursday, the Nation Africa news website reported.

The convicted include former head of the Independent Electoral Commission (CENI), Corneille Nangaa Yobeluo, and his associates.

Before the verdict was delivered, the group faced military trial for "conspiring against state," war crimes as well as participation in an insurrection movement.

Of the 26, twenty-one are on the run including Nangaa, who is the leader of the Congo River Alliance group (AFC).

Political-military movement

Lawyers of the defendants have complained they were not being given enough time to mount a defence.

Nangaa had openly allied himself with several rebel movements including the M23, which is accused of crimes and conspiracy against the government in Kinshasa.

He is the current coordinator of the Alliance Fleuve Congo political-military movement that was launched in Kenya last December, days before the presidential election in DR Congo.

DR Congo reinstated the death penalty on March 15.

