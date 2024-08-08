The government of Sierra Leone has issued a travel advisory to its citizens following a spate of anti-migrant riots in different cities across the United Kingdom.

"As the United Kingdom law enforcement agencies work to contain this unfortunate situation, the Sierra Leone High Commission urges all Sierra Leonean citizens to avoid protest areas and steer clear of large gatherings that could potentially attract negative attention," Sierra Leone's High Commission in the UK said in a statement on Thursday.

"Sierra Leoneans residing in, travelling to, or transiting through the United Kingdom are strongly advised to remain vigilant and to promptly contact the High Commission or/and the police in the event of any incidents that may affect them directly or people close to them."

The High Commission added that it had observed "with growing concern" the protests and riots that had erupted in various areas across the UK.

Anti-migrant sentiments

Sierra Leone now joins Nigeria and Kenya, among other countries, in issuing travel warnings over unrest in the UK.

The protests and riots were triggered by the fatal stabbing of three young girls in England's northwest town of Southport last week.

Since then, anti-Muslim and anti-migrant extremists have engaged in public disorder, fuelled by disinformation about the killings.

One of the viral claims, which has since been found to be false, is that the attacker was an immigrant.

Last weekend, rioters attacked hotels used to house asylum seekers in two UK cities. Consequently, hundreds of arrests have been made.

