AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sierra Leone issues travel warning over UK riots
Sierra Leone has issued a travel advisory following a spate of unrest sparked by anti-migrant and anti-Muslim sentiments in the United Kingdom.
Sierra Leone issues travel warning over UK riots
Hundreds of people have been arrested in the United Kingdom over anti-migrant riots. / Photo: TRT World     / Others
August 8, 2024

The government of Sierra Leone has issued a travel advisory to its citizens following a spate of anti-migrant riots in different cities across the United Kingdom.

"As the United Kingdom law enforcement agencies work to contain this unfortunate situation, the Sierra Leone High Commission urges all Sierra Leonean citizens to avoid protest areas and steer clear of large gatherings that could potentially attract negative attention," Sierra Leone's High Commission in the UK said in a statement on Thursday.

"Sierra Leoneans residing in, travelling to, or transiting through the United Kingdom are strongly advised to remain vigilant and to promptly contact the High Commission or/and the police in the event of any incidents that may affect them directly or people close to them."

The High Commission added that it had observed "with growing concern" the protests and riots that had erupted in various areas across the UK.

Anti-migrant sentiments

Sierra Leone now joins Nigeria and Kenya, among other countries, in issuing travel warnings over unrest in the UK.

The protests and riots were triggered by the fatal stabbing of three young girls in England's northwest town of Southport last week.

Since then, anti-Muslim and anti-migrant extremists have engaged in public disorder, fuelled by disinformation about the killings.

One of the viral claims, which has since been found to be false, is that the attacker was an immigrant.

Last weekend, rioters attacked hotels used to house asylum seekers in two UK cities. Consequently, hundreds of arrests have been made.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us