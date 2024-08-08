TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish first lady commends Bangladesh's interim leader
The key tasks for Muhammad Yunus are restoring peace in Bangladesh and preparing for new elections following weeks of violence.
Turkish first lady commends Bangladesh's interim leader
She also conveyed her warm wishes to the people of Bangladesh, stating, "I wish the friendly and brotherly people of Bangladesh prosperity and well-being." / Photo: AA Archive / Others
August 8, 2024

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan have commended Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus after he was sworn in as head of Bangladesh's caretaker government following weeks of turmoil in the country.

"I would like to extend my best wishes to the Honourable Prof. Muhammad Yunus, a member of the United Nations Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, which I have the honour of chairing, as he embarks on his new role as the Head of the Interim Government of Bangladesh," the First Lady said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

Yunus became head of the interim government after a student uprising forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to India.

Bangladesh’s figurehead President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to Yunus on Thursday for his role as chief adviser, which is the equivalent to a prime minister, in presence of foreign diplomats, civil society members, top businessmen and members of the former opposition party at the presidential palace in Dhaka.

Emine Erdogan also expressed confidence in his ability to greatly contribute to democracy, peace, and stability in Bangladesh.

"I wish the friendly and brotherly people of Bangladesh prosperity and well-being."

Sixteen other people have been included in the interim Cabinet with members drawn mainly from civil society and including two of the student protest leaders.

The Cabinet members were chosen in discussions this week among student leaders, civil society representatives and the military.

Hasina quit on Monday after several chaotic weeks that began in July with protests against a quota system for government jobs that critics said favored people with connections to Hasina’s party.

But the demonstrations soon grew into a bigger challenge for Hasina’s 15-year rule, as more than 300 people including students were killed amid spiraling violence.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us