Turkish FM calls for international trial of Gaza perpetrators
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says the region can't endure further escalation.
Fidan underlined that Israel must be stopped if further culpability is to be avoided, stating, "As Türkiye, we desire peace and stability in our region." / Photo: AA
August 9, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for the perpetrators of the massacres in Gaza to be held accountable, insisting they must not go unpunished.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Istanbul on Friday alongside Montenegro's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic, Fidan underlined the importance of exerting international pressure on Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and prevent further suffering of the Palestinian people.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye's support for the genocide case initiated by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice, underscoring Türkiye's involvement in the legal proceedings. Ankara became a party to the case on Wednesday.

"The region cannot endure more tensions, conflicts, or wars. Israel must be stopped," Fidan stated, directing his message to countries that unconditionally support Israel and supply it with weapons.

"It is clear who is escalating the tension. Stop blaming the wrong parties. Achieving peace and stability in the Middle East requires reining in Israel's actions. Those who support Israel unconditionally are complicit in the massacre in Gaza."

Fidan reiterated Türkiye's commitment to peace and stability in the region, stressing the urgent need to halt Israel's aggressive policies to avoid further complicity in the ongoing violence.

Ibrahimovic is visiting Türkiye to discuss bilateral ties, Gaza, and other issues with Turkish officials.

SOURCE:TRT World
