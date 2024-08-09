Türkiye commends the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States in securing a lasting ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza, which has been under a relentless Israeli military attack for more than 300 days.

"We support the implementation of the points made by the leaders of these countries in today's statement," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry highlighted the importance of implementing the measures stipulated in UN Security Council Resolution 2735, emphasising that this plan provides a solid foundation for lasting peace in Gaza.

It further called on Israel to "reciprocate the constructive approach" shown by the Palestinians towards the ceasefire.

The Turkish government further urged the international community to exert necessary pressure on the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure the ceasefire holds and to advance the peace process.

Lebanon backs US-Egypt-Qatar call for ceasefire in Gaza

Lebanon also declared its support for the joint initiative of the US, Egypt and Qatar.

During a press conference in the capital, Beirut, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said that his "government supports the joint statement issued by US President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani".

The minister praised the efforts of the three leaders and their respective countries in establishing a "framework agreement".

"The Lebanese government values the importance of concluding a ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages based on the principles set forth by President Biden and the UN Security Council Resolution 2735," said Habib.

Israel's war on Gaza, which began following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, has killed at least 39,699 Palestinians — mostly women and children.