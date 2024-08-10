SPORTS
Israel bombs praying Palestinians in Gaza, killing 100 in new massacre
Israel warplanes strike Al-Taba'een school in main Gaza City where displaced Palestinians were holding Fajr [dawn] prayers, says Palestine's WAFA news agency.
The accumulative effects of Israel's war on Gaza could mean the true death toll could reach more than 186,000 people, according to a study published in the journal Lancet. [File] / Photo: AA
August 10, 2024

Israel has killed at least 100 Palestinians and wounded another dozens in an attack on a school in Gaza City where dislocated Palestinians were holding dawn prayers, Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

Israeli military bombed the Al-Taba'een school in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City, leaving mass casualties, WAFA said early on Saturday.

"The occupation warplanes bombed the school while civilians were performing the Fajr prayer."

Local civil defence officials said Israeli military fired three missiles on the school, flattening the building. They said they have not managed to locate all victims yet.

Genocidal war

Israel has reduced most of Gaza to ruins, while causing a massive shortage of basic necessities, including water, food, medicine and electricity, which exacerbated the spread of diseases.

Tel Aviv has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded over 92,000 others.

Thousands have perished under the debris of bombed homes, while some 10,000 Palestinians have been abducted by Israeli troops.

But some 45 American physicians, surgeons and nurses, who have volunteered in Gaza since last October, say the likely death toll from Israel's genocidal war is "already greater than 92,000".

According to a study published in the journal Lancet, the accumulative effects of Israel's war on Gaza could mean the true death toll could reach more than 186,000 people.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
