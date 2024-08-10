Nigeria's sports minister has descrbed the country's lack of podium finish at the 2024 Olympics as a "Paris disaster" and laid the blame squarely on sporting federations.

"We must do everything to prevent future occurrence of the Paris disaster and if this will entail the review of how people are elected to lead our sporting federations, it will be done," John Enoh said in a statement on Saturday.

Nigeria's only highlight at the games was the women's basketball team that got eliminated at the quarter-finals by the US after putting up a brave fight.

World record holder in women's 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, did not qualify for the finals, while Favour Ofili did not compete in the women's 100 metres after the country's athletics federation failed to enter her in the event.

"We did everything as a ministry to prepare the athletes adequately and provide them with every financial support but unfortunately the performance did not produce any podium finish," the minister's statement said.

Federations' elections

Enoh said Team Nigeria's dismal performance was a result of "very many other things that need immediate attention" and hinted at government's involvement in upcoming elections by sporting federations.

"The elections for the federations are by the corner and it will be the perfect platform to get only those who are most eligible to lead the various sports federations," he said.

Sporting federations across the world enjoy independence from governments, with meddling often resulting in international suspensions, but the Nigerian minister insisted his country will vet those vying to lead the federations.

"We must set our standards to scrutinize what motivates those vying to run the federations and get only the best hands," he said.

After more than two weeks of action, the Paris Olympics will end on Sunday.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.