Sudan army says it thwarted RSF attack in El Fasher
The Sudanese army has said that it recently thwarted a major attack by RSF troops in El Fasher.
Thousands of people have been killed in Sudan since war between rival forces broke out in mid-April 2023. / Photo: Reuters
August 11, 2024

The Sudanese army said on Saturday it suppressed a "major" attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary on the city of El Fasher, the centre of North Darfur state in the west.

The army said its forces suppressed the major attack and inflicted heavy casualties.

The Sudan Liberation Movement, which fought alongside the army, also said the RSF tried to "occupy" El Fasher by attacking from all directions – north, south, west and east – with thousands of militants.

The war in Sudan broke out in April 2023 between Army General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo because of disagreements about integrating RSF into the army.

SOURCE:AA
