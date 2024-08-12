Police in Tanzania have arrested several key opposition figures in the southern highlands city of Mbeya on Sunday.

Those arrested include former presidential candidate Tundu Lissu. Lissu, a leading figure in the Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) party, was reportedly beaten severely by police before being taken to an undisclosed location, according to party officials.

The arrests took place ahead of World Youth Day celebrations, which Chadema’s youth wing, Bavicha, had planned to mark with a public gathering.

Authorities swiftly moved to ban the event, citing concerns over potential unrest.

The crackdown could derail President Samia Suluhu Hassan's reconciliation process with the opposition, analysts say.

Freeman Mbowe, Chadema’s chairman, condemned the arrests and the police's actions.

'Brutally beaten'

“We strongly condemn the police for arresting our top party leaders, including those from the Chadema Youth Council, Bavicha,” Mbowe said.

He demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all those detained. Tanzanian police have yet to give details about the arrests.

Lissu, who survived a 2017 assassination attempt, has been a vocal critic of the government. His recent declaration to challenge President Samia in the 2025 elections has heightened tensions.

Reports suggest that Lissu and Chadema’s Secretary General, John Mnyika, were separated from other detainees, with eyewitnesses claiming that Lissu was brutally beaten before being taken away.

Human rights advocate Onesmo Ole Ngurumwa warned that the government’s actions threaten to undermine national unity and democratic reforms as the country approaches local elections in October.

“What is happening in Mbeya is a bad sign that we could revert to the dark days. If political meetings are banned, young people might create social movements outside the party system, which are much harder to deal with,” he said.

