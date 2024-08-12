TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish foreign minister receives Ethiopian, Somali counterparts in Ankara
Hakan Fidan met with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie, and later with the Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi.
Turkish foreign minister receives Ethiopian, Somali counterparts in Ankara
An initial round of talks had taken place also in Ankara in early July / Photo: AA / Others
August 12, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday received his Ethiopian and Somali counterparts in the capital, Ankara.

Hakan Fidan met with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie, and later with the Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on X.

No further details were provided by the officials regarding the meetings.

Türkiye on Monday will host a second round of talks between the foreign ministers of Ethiopia and Somalia in Ankara.

An initial round of direct talks between the foreign ministers of Ethiopia and Somalia had taken place also in Ankara in early July.

Ties between Ethiopia and Somalia have worsened since Ethiopia struck a deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland on Jan. 1.

Türkiye has been working to end tensions between the two countries in the Horn of Africa.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us