AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Sudan war: Red Cross banks on peace talks for humanitarian access
The conflict in Sudan has left tens of thousands dead and displaced more than 10 million people, according to the UN.
Sudan war: Red Cross banks on peace talks for humanitarian access
A UN report said nearly 26 million people were facing high levels of food insecurity in Sudan. Photo: ICRC Sudan  / Others
August 12, 2024

Red Cross chief Mirjana Spoljaric has expressed hopes that this week's scheduled talks on Sudan will result in solid humanitarian steps and remove obstacles blocking a ceasefire.

The United States last month invited Sudan's warring sides to hold ceasefire talks in Switzerland, more than a year after fighting broke out between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Spoljaric, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, on Monday described the situation in Sudan as a "humanitarian disaster."

"We are not part of these talks, but I do hope that they will find agreements that will allow us to increase humanitarian assistance, that will allow us to have more access to affected populations, especially in the north of Darfur the situation is extremely concerning," she told a press conference at the ICRC headquarters in Geneva.

'Immediate ceasefire agreement'

She called for "very concrete humaniarian steps that will help build the trust, and will help remove some of the immediate obstacles for a ceasefire agreement."

The ICRC chief was speaking at an event marking the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions, the international treaties governing humanitarian treatment in armed conflicts.

War has raged since April 2023 between the Sudanese regular army under Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF, led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The conflict in Sudan has left tens of thousands dead and displaced more than 10 million people, according to the UN.

A recent UN-backed report said nearly 26 million people, or slightly more than half of the population, were facing high levels of "acute food insecurity."

Previous negotiations in Jeddah have failed to put an end to the fighting.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us