South Africa believes Türkiye 'will bring new perspective' to genocide case against Israel
Türkiye's joining in South Africa’s case against Israel "shows how solid the case is," South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola says.
South Africa filed a case at ICJ against Israel for genocide in Gaza. Photo: AFP / AFP
August 12, 2024

South Africa on Monday welcomed Türkiye’s involvement in Gaza genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), saying it "will bring new perspective."

Ronald Lamola, South Africa’s international relations and cooperation minister, said: "Türkiye's intervention will enable the top court to see it from a new perspective."

Türkiye's joining in South Africa’s case against Israel "shows how solid the case is," Lamola told reporters in the capital Pretoria.

Several countries

Ankara last week submitted its declaration that it is joining the case for violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide brought by South Africa against Israel.

Türkiye is thus the seventh state to intervene in the proceedings, after Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, the state of Palestine, and Spain.

South Africa initiated the genocide case against Israel at the ICJ on Dec. 26, 2023, alleging that Tel Aviv was in violation of the 1948 Genocide Convention due to its ongoing offensive on Gaza.

