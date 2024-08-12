Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has lauded the Muslim World League (MWL) for providing relief support to alleviate climate change-induced suffering in the southern African nation.

Speaking on Monday in the capital Lilongwe during activities marking the commemoration of 25 years of the operations of the World Muslim League in the country, Chakwera said when he declared a state of disaster in 23 of the country's 28 districts about four months ago, the organisation responded swiftly through food aid which he said has saved many lives.

"Your humanitarian gesture extended to this country for the past 25 years in areas of relief and education has meant a lot to the people of this country. As a nation, we don't take this gesture for granted," Ckakwera said.

He said it was very "pleasing to note that you are here serving every human being without consideration of faith. This is laudable."

'A better place for all'

He said about five million Malawians are suffering due to El-Nino-induced drought which has hit the country "rendering government helpless to manage the situation alone."

Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the secretary general of the Muslim World League, said his organisation is committed to partnering with the government of Malawi for many years to "make the country a better place for all regardless of their economic statuses."

"For the past 25 years, as government, you have made it possible for us to work freely in this country without any hindrances. We are very grateful for this spirit," Alissa said.

MWL is an international non-governmental organisation headquartered in Saudi Arabia. It is working in areas of education, relief and provision of support to orphans and widows in Malawi.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.