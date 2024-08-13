WORLD
Marathon secrets
Many people around the world wonder why athletes from East African countries, particularly Kenya and Ethiopia, have always excelled in global marathon competitions. It's impossible to talk about track and field without mentioning East Africans. They are recognised as among the quickest marathon runners in the world. The successes are attributed to someone who existed thousands of years ago - now known as the Turkana Boy. TRT Afrika explores the secrets.
August 13, 2024
