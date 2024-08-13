AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Tanzania frees Lissu, opposition figures arrested in crackdown
Tanzanian police has banned a planned rally to mark the World Youth Day, accusing the opposition of planning violent demonstrations.
Tanzania frees Lissu, opposition figures arrested in crackdown
Tanzania's opposition has been holding protests to demand constitutional changes and electoral reforms.  Photo: Reuters / Reuters
August 13, 2024

Prominent Tanzanian politicians Freeman Mbowe and Tundu Lissu were among opposition officials released from police detention on bail on Monday night following their arrest, the police said.

Hundreds of youth supporters who were also arrested on Sunday in the south-western town of Mbeya, on the eve of their planned rally to mark the World Youth Day, were also freed on bail after interrogation, police official Awadhi Haji told local media.

Tanzanian police had declared a ban on the rally, accusing the party of planning violent demonstrations.

The arrests came despite President Samia Suluhu Hassan in January 2023 overturning a ban on opposition gatherings.

Mark Youth Day

The youth wing had said about 10,000 youngsters were expected to meet in Mbeya to mark International Youth Day on Monday under the slogan "Take charge of your future".

Tanzania is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections late next year, the first since the 2021 death of Hassan's predecessor John Magufuli.

Lissu, a former presidential candidate, has harboured ambitions of contesting in next year's presidential election.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us