Prominent Tanzanian politicians Freeman Mbowe and Tundu Lissu were among opposition officials released from police detention on bail on Monday night following their arrest, the police said.

Hundreds of youth supporters who were also arrested on Sunday in the south-western town of Mbeya, on the eve of their planned rally to mark the World Youth Day, were also freed on bail after interrogation, police official Awadhi Haji told local media.

Tanzanian police had declared a ban on the rally, accusing the party of planning violent demonstrations.

The arrests came despite President Samia Suluhu Hassan in January 2023 overturning a ban on opposition gatherings.

Mark Youth Day

The youth wing had said about 10,000 youngsters were expected to meet in Mbeya to mark International Youth Day on Monday under the slogan "Take charge of your future".

Tanzania is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections late next year, the first since the 2021 death of Hassan's predecessor John Magufuli.

Lissu, a former presidential candidate, has harboured ambitions of contesting in next year's presidential election.

