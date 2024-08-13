AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Tigrayan party breaching peace deal: Ethiopian minister
An Ethiopian minister has accused TPLF of Tigray of breaching Pretoria agreement that facilitated a return to calm.
Tigrayan party breaching peace deal: Ethiopian minister
The two-year war that erupted in November 2020 between the Federal Government of Ethiopia and forces led by the TPLF has killed tens of thousands of people. / Photo: AP
August 13, 2024

An Ethiopian minister on Tuesday accused the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of "practically nullifying" the Pretoria agreement that ended a two-year war in northern Tigray.

Ethiopian Communication Services Minister Legesse Tulu stated in a Facebook post that the TPLF had breached the agreement and ultimately broken it by engaging in unrecognised political actions.

"This is taking away the relative peace in Tigray. The TPLF is fully responsible for the consequences," he added.

In a recent controversy, the TPLF rejected a certificate issued by the Ethiopian National Electoral Board (NEB) declaring it a new party and is seeking to revive its previous status as one of the top parties in the country.

General party congress

The TPLF is now holding a six-day general party congress despite major party members' protest, including the Tigray interim president and party's deputy Getachew Reda, and without the NEB's recognition, further escalating the situation.

In his recent discussion with political parties, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed warned that the TPLF’s political activity without registration with the NEB could serve as a pretext for renewed conflict in the north.

The two-year war that erupted in November 2020 between the federal government and forces led by the TPLF has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us