An Ethiopian minister on Tuesday accused the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of "practically nullifying" the Pretoria agreement that ended a two-year war in northern Tigray.

Ethiopian Communication Services Minister Legesse Tulu stated in a Facebook post that the TPLF had breached the agreement and ultimately broken it by engaging in unrecognised political actions.

"This is taking away the relative peace in Tigray. The TPLF is fully responsible for the consequences," he added.

In a recent controversy, the TPLF rejected a certificate issued by the Ethiopian National Electoral Board (NEB) declaring it a new party and is seeking to revive its previous status as one of the top parties in the country.

General party congress

The TPLF is now holding a six-day general party congress despite major party members' protest, including the Tigray interim president and party's deputy Getachew Reda, and without the NEB's recognition, further escalating the situation.

In his recent discussion with political parties, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed warned that the TPLF’s political activity without registration with the NEB could serve as a pretext for renewed conflict in the north.

The two-year war that erupted in November 2020 between the federal government and forces led by the TPLF has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

