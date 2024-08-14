TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
UNSC must be radically changed: Turkish President Erdogan
Reflecting on Türkiye’s stance, Erdogan reiterates, "We will continue to say, 'The world is bigger than five,' and act with the understanding that 'A fairer world is possible.'"
UNSC must be radically changed: Turkish President Erdogan
Erdogan assured that Türkiye will remain alongside all friends who genuinely strive for a fair international system and a UNSC that reflects the realities of today's world. / Photo: AA
August 14, 2024

The structure of the UN Security Council, which is currently far from fulfilling its duty to ensure global peace and security, "must be radically changed," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Before wars engulf our world even further, before more people and societies suffer, and before more innocent blood is shed, the structure of the UN Security Council, which is currently far from fulfilling its duty to ensure global peace and security, must be radically changed. This is the expectation of humanity from us," Erdogan said on X on Wednesday.

Reflecting on Türkiye’s stance, Erdogan reiterated, "We will continue to say, 'The world is bigger than five,' and act with the understanding that 'A fairer world is possible.'”

Erdogan assured that Türkiye will remain alongside all friends who genuinely strive for a fair international system and a UNSC that reflects the realities of today's world.

Lack of permanent representation

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres also emphasised the importance of Africa's role in global peace and security on Wednesday, stating that the lack of permanent representation in the UN Security Council (UNSC) is "unacceptable."

Stressing the urgent need for a reform that includes Africa in the Council's representation, Guterres said on X, "The Security Council was designed by the victors of World War II. The world has changed but the composition of the Council has not kept pace."

"We can't accept that there is no permanent member representing Africa - a continent of well over a billion people. African voices, insights & participation must be brought to bear across the Council’s deliberations & actions."

Erdogan emphasised the importance of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres openly and sincerely expressing his views on reforming the UNSC in a manner that is just and aligned with current global conditions.

The Turkish President also added that the African continent and all African nations should be given the opportunity to contribute to this fair system.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us