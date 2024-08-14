TÜRKİYE
Erdogan emphasises Türkiye’s unwavering support for Palestine’s cause and its commitment to increasing international pressure on Israel.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hand as he welcomes Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L) with an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Türkiye on August 14, 2024. / Photo: AA
August 14, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Presidential Complex to discuss Israel's ongoing violence in Palestinian territories and the steps needed for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

During the meeting, the leaders addressed the atrocities committed by Israel in Palestine and examined strategies to bring about lasting peace.

President Erdogan emphasised Türkiye’s unwavering support for Palestine’s rightful cause and its commitment to increasing international pressure on Israel.

“Türkiye will continue to support Palestine’s just cause and work to stop Israel,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish president condemned Israel’s actions, highlighting the massacre of civilians, including babies, the displacement of innocent Palestinians, and attacks on schools, hospitals and civilian shelters in Gaza.

“It is unacceptable for some Western countries to remain silent about all this and continue to aid Israel,” he said.

Erdogan called on the international community, particularly the Muslim world, to intensify efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

The Turkish President also expressed his satisfaction that President Abbas will address the Turkish Grand National Assembly on Thursday.

