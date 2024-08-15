AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Niger army says 15 civilians killed in 'terrorist' attacks
The Nigerien army says at least 15 people have been killed by "terrorists" in attacks on villages in the western part of the country.
According to Acled, which tracks conflict, insurgents have killed about 1,500 civilians and soldiers in the past year in Niger. / Photo: Reuters
August 15, 2024

Fifteen civilians were killed and several others injured early this week in multiple "terrorist" attacks on villages in western Niger near the Burkina Faso border, the army said in a statement late Wednesday.

"In the area of Mehana, terrorist elements perpetrated several heinous acts of violence against the defenceless civilians, with a heavy and tragic toll," it said, citing 14 casualties on an unspecified date, which followed the death of at least one other civilian on Tuesday in the same region.

Mehana was among six areas targeted in Niger's Tillaberi region, which borders Mali and Burkina Faso and has become a hideout for insurgents.

Civilians in Mehana are frequently targeted by the violent extremists, leading to massive displacement.

Several insurgents 'neutralised'

Also in the Tillaberi region on Tuesday, one civilian was killed and three others wounded in a "violent clash" between an army reconnaissance unit and "terrorists" near the town of Chatoumane, the army said.

"The security forces reacted effectively, neutralising several terrorists," it said.

Niger is ruled by military leaders who seized power in a July coup, citing a worsening security situation as justification for the power grab.

Niamey also faces violence by Boko Haram militants and their rivals from the southeastern region of Diffa near Nigeria.

According to Acled, which tracks conflict, insurgents have killed about 1,500 civilians and soldiers in the past year in Niger, compared with 650 in the year to July 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
