Tanzania’s President Hassan reshuffles cabinet
Long-serving Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu has been sacked in the mini cabinet reshuffle by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.
The President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan came to power after the death of President John Magafuli in 2021. Photo; Others / Others
August 15, 2024

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan removed long-serving Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu in a mini cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, a move seen as part of broader efforts to realign her government ahead of general elections next year.

According to a statement issued by Chief Secretary Moses Kusiluka, the president has appointed Jenista Mhagama as the new minister of health.

Mhagama previously served as the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliament and Coordination.

Mwalimu, who held the health portfolio for a long time, has not been reassigned with any other duty.

Consolidating power

In the same reshuffle, President Hassan appointed renowned law professor Palamagamba Kabudi as the Minister of Constitution and Legal Affairs, a portfolio previously held by Pindi Chana. Chana, in turn, has been appointed as the Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, the docket she had held previously.

The president also promoted William Lukuvi to the position of Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, tasked with overseeing policy, parliament and coordination.

The reshuffle also includes key changes in the Attorney General's Office, where a senior aviation expert, Hamza Johari, has been appointed attorney general, replacing Eliezer Feleshi, who has been appointed as a judge of the Court of Appeal.

This is the second cabinet reshuffle in in less than one month by President Samia Suluhu Hassan. Last month she sacked two key ministers.

The move signals President Hassan's ongoing efforts to consolidate her administration and strengthen governance as the country navigates through its development challenges.

SOURCE:AA
