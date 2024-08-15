TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
6,400-year-old oven unearthed in Türkiye’s Arslantepe Mound
Researchers reveal a 6,400-year-old oven at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Arslantepe Mound in Türkiye's eastern Malatya province.
6,400-year-old oven unearthed in Türkiye’s Arslantepe Mound
The excavation, which began on July 16, is set to continue for another two months. / Photo: AA
August 15, 2024

Archaeologists working at Arslantepe Mound, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Türkiye's Malatya province, have uncovered a massive 2-meter-wide oven.

Dating back to between 4,200 and 4,400 BCE, the oven spans over 2 meters in width and is believed to have been used communally by multiple families.

"We believe this oven served more than just one household. Given its size, it was likely shared among relatives rather than being exclusive to a single family," said Francesca Balossi Restelli, head of the excavation team.

In addition to the oven, the excavation team discovered various artifacts, including bracelets, earrings, and beads. Seals from around 3,600 BCE, crafted from red stone and bone, were also found.

"These are remarkable discoveries. While we typically uncover seal impressions, this time we found the actual seals," Restelli added.

The excavation, which began on July 16, is set to continue for another two months.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us