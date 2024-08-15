On a visit to Türkiye at a crucial time, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the Turkish Parliament during an extraordinary session, which was called to show support for the Palestinian cause.

Highlighting Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories, particularly Gaza, Abbas on Thursday stressed that the "Palestinian people stand against the ‘Zionist movement’ that seeks to control the entire region."

Abbas also said that Palestine "highly appreciates" Türkiye’s strong stance in rejecting and condemning Israel's "genocidal war against Palestinians."

"We urge all to stand with us in liberating more than 10,000 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails," he added, calling on the international community to take urgent and effective action toward an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

"Gaza, East Jerusalem, and West Bank are one geographical unit that forms an independent Palestinian state according to international laws," Abbas further stressed, adding that he, along with all Palestinian leaders, has decided to go to Gaza.

Accused of genocide

Israel has faced international condemnation for flouting a UN Security Council resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire.

Israeli military has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities.

More than ten months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its attacks in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge.