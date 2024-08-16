Tom Perriello, the US special envoy for Sudan, said negotiators continue to speak to both sides of the Sudan war—despite the absence of Sudanese armed forces (SAF).

War has raged since April 2023 between the Sudanese army under the country's de facto ruler, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The Sudanese armed forces (SAF) have said they are unhappy with the format arranged by the sponsor of the talks, Washington.

The talks are co-hosted by the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the Swiss, with the African Union, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Nations acting as a steering group.

'Behind closed doors'

The negotiations, which began on Monday and could last around 10 days, are being held behind closed doors in an undisclosed location.

"We're working the phones. The fact is, in this day and age, everyone in this diplomatic coalition can speak to SAF leadership and RSF leadership," Perriello told AFP.

"We, every day, are in communication with RSF and SAF leadership, the two sides of this war."

The talks, which also involve experts and civil society representatives, are aimed at achieving a cessation of hostilities, ensuring humanitarian access, and implementing understandings accepted by both sides.

'Noticeable progress'

As for monitoring mechanisms to ensure agreements are implemented, Perriello insisted there were "many proposals."

"We are seeing a tremendous amount of momentum and energy to try to get those mechanisms agreed upon, and in place."

Despite the Sudanese army's no-show so far, the special envoy said the talks were having some success, simply by casting international focus on Sudan at a time "when the world was turning its attention away."

The meeting is proceeding in a proximity talks format, where the brokers speak to each side separately rather than the two sides talking directly.

Opening the gates

The fighting has forced one in five people to flee their homes, while tens of thousands have died.

More than 25 million people across the country—more than half its population—face acute hunger. Famine has been declared in a Darfur displacement camp.

Burhan's authorities have announced that Sudan's western Adre border crossing with Chad is set to reopen for three months for humanitarian deliveries.

The closure of the crossing has been a longstanding concern for aid groups struggling to get food and supplies into Sudan's Darfur region.

