Exciting football action returns as the new Premier League season kicks off on Friday, August 16, with Manchester United facing Fulham at Old Trafford.

The 2024/2025 season will have 380 matches spread over 38 rounds: 33 weekends, four midweek rounds, and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ha shared concerns over his team’s readiness ahead of the clash on Friday.

New teammates Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, who arrived on Thursday, will be in the squad.

Man City vs Chelsea

Manchester City, for their part, opens its Premier League campaign against Chelsea on Sunday.

City winger Oscar Bobb is having surgery on Friday after breaking his leg in training and is set to be out for three-to-four months, manager Pep Guardiola said.

“We are so sad for him,” Guardiola said of the 21-year-old Norwegian international, who was expected to start the season in the team on the right wing. “Not because of his incredible pre-season, that doesn’t matter, but because any time there is a long injury.”

Guardiola said defensive midfielder Rodri would not be involved against Chelsea after returning late to preseason training after the European Championship.

William exits Fulham

Brazil international Willian is leaving Fulham after two years at the Premier League club, the 36-year-old said on Friday.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea player signed a one-year contract extension at Fulham last year, which has now expired. Reports in the British media have linked him with a move to Saudi Arabia.

"I would like to thank Fulham for a wonderful two years. It was special to return to the Premier League and be part of this historic club and the amazing fans," Willian wrote on Instagram.

Willian, who plays as a left winger or attacking midfielder, made 58 Premier League appearances during his Fulham stay, scoring nine goals.

Injuries rock Newcastle

Newcastle United are already dealing with injuries to key players but are in a better place compared to last season, when it seemed that more of Eddie Howe's squad were in the treatment room than on the training ground.

"I think we are definitely in a better position than we were for the majority of last season, certainly to the back end of last season," Howe told a press conference on Friday ahead of Saturday's opening Premier League clash with Southampton.

