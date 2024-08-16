AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Uganda returns Congolese police officers who fled rebel battle
The officers were handed over along with their weapons, ammunition and other arms.
Uganda returns Congolese police officers who fled rebel battle
Congolese M23 rebels have been operating in eastern DR Congo for years. / Photo: Reuters
August 16, 2024

Uganda handed over the almost 100 Congolese police officers who had fled across the border to Kanungu district in southwestern Uganda to escape fighting between M23 rebels and Congo's military, a Ugandan military spokesperson said Friday.

The statement said the police officers’ national identities had been confirmed, and that they had been allowed to enter Uganda as an act of humanity and in line with international law.

The officers were handed over along with their weapons, ammunition and other arms, the statement by Major Kiconco Tabaro, a Ugandan military spokesperson, said.

Tabaro said that refugees continued to flow over the Ugandan border to escape the ongoing violence in eastern Congo.

Renewed insurgency

The M23 has been waging a renewed insurgency in Congo's militia-plagued east since 2022. In June, the M23 seized the town of Kanyabayonga, which is on high ground making it a gateway to other parts of eastern Congo's North Kivu province.

Efforts by Congo's military to push back the rebels have intensified over the past year with the use of drones and aircraft, although the rebels have still expanded territory un der their control.

Fighting in North Kivu has driven more than 1.7 million people from their homes, taking the total number of Congolese displaced by multiple conflicts to a record 7.2 million, according to UN estimates.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us