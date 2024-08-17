SPORTS
2 MIN READ
South Africa too strong for  Australia in Rugby championship
The reigning World Cup champions scored the game's only four tries in front of 58,197 fans.
South Africa too strong for  Australia in Rugby championship
South Africa's Lukhanyo Am (top) catches the ball above Australia's Nic White during the Rugby Championship Test match.  / Photo: AFP
August 17, 2024

South Africa scored three second-half tries Saturday to hand Australia a second loss in two weeks, beating the Wallabies 30-12 in a rain-soaked Rugby Championship match.

South Africa, which led 11-9 at halftime, outclassed the Wallabies 33-7 last Saturday in Brisbane to hand Australia its first defeat of the season after three wins.

The Springboks went ahead 18-9 in the 43rd minute Saturday and after a Wallabies penalty goal increased its lead to 23-12 when hooker Malcolm Marx rolled over from a driving maul in the 64th minute.

They scored their final try with six minutes remaining when Marx again scored from a maul with the Wallabies playing a man short before more than 58,000 fans in Perth.

South Africa split a two-match series at home with Ireland and beat Portugal before heading to Australia. The Wallabies had two wins over Wales and a victory over Georgia to start Joe Schmidt’s reign as coach.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us