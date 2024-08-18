AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Speeding vehicle kills ten people in Malawi market
A speeding vehicle killed at least ten people at a market in southern Malawi on Sunday.
Speeding vehicle kills ten people in Malawi market
According to a Malawi Police Service 2023 report, the country recorded 4,977 road accidents in 2023. / Photo: AA
August 18, 2024

At least ten people were killed and several others injured after a speeding car plunged into a marketplace in Malawi on Sunday.

National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya told Anadolu on Sunday that the accident happened in Thyolo district in the southern region of the country when the driver of the car lost control before ramming it into the marketplace, killing ten people and injuring scores of others.

"This accident happened at a populous marketplace," he said, fearing that the death toll may rise.

Human behaviour

According to a Malawi Police Service 2023 report, the country recorded 4,977 road accidents in 2023, with 389 of them fatal.

Government officials, road engineers and road safety specialists attribute the frequent accidents to human behaviour and poor road conditions in the southern African country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us