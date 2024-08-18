At least ten people were killed and several others injured after a speeding car plunged into a marketplace in Malawi on Sunday.

National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya told Anadolu on Sunday that the accident happened in Thyolo district in the southern region of the country when the driver of the car lost control before ramming it into the marketplace, killing ten people and injuring scores of others.

"This accident happened at a populous marketplace," he said, fearing that the death toll may rise.

Human behaviour

According to a Malawi Police Service 2023 report, the country recorded 4,977 road accidents in 2023, with 389 of them fatal.

Government officials, road engineers and road safety specialists attribute the frequent accidents to human behaviour and poor road conditions in the southern African country.

