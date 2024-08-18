AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Cholera kills 22 people in Sudan: Health minister
The Sudanese government says at least 22 people have died of cholera, with 354 cases reported.
Cholera kills 22 people in Sudan: Health minister
The Sudanese government said efforts were underway to ensure the availability of safe drinking water. / Photo: AA
August 18, 2024

Sudan reported 354 cholera cases on Sunday, with 22 deaths amid a raging conflict in the country.

"Cholera has killed 22 people, while 354 cases were reported," Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said following a meeting with the deputy leader of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Malik Agar.

The minister said efforts were underway to ensure the availability of safe drinking water, combat disease vectors, and engage with the international community to secure cholera vaccines.

He called on local authorities in the Sudanese provinces to enhance their efforts to combat epidemics.

Devastating conflict

Sudan has fallen into conflict since April 2023 amid fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group.

According to UN figures, more than 18,800 people have died in the conflict, around ten million have been displaced and over 25 million are in need of humanitarian aid.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us