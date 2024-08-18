Sudan reported 354 cholera cases on Sunday, with 22 deaths amid a raging conflict in the country.

"Cholera has killed 22 people, while 354 cases were reported," Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said following a meeting with the deputy leader of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Malik Agar.

The minister said efforts were underway to ensure the availability of safe drinking water, combat disease vectors, and engage with the international community to secure cholera vaccines.

He called on local authorities in the Sudanese provinces to enhance their efforts to combat epidemics.

Devastating conflict

Sudan has fallen into conflict since April 2023 amid fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group.

According to UN figures, more than 18,800 people have died in the conflict, around ten million have been displaced and over 25 million are in need of humanitarian aid.

