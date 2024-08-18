WORLD
Algeria to supply Lebanon with fuel for power stations
Algeria will immediately begin supplying Lebanon with fuel for its power plants.
Lebanon has not had round-the-clock power since the 1990s. / Photo: AP
August 18, 2024

Algeria will immediately begin supplying Lebanon with fuel for its power plants, Algerian state radio said in a statement on Sunday, after Lebanon's electricity company said the day before its supplies were exhausted.

Lebanon has not had round-the-clock power since the 1990s and cash transfers to Lebanon's state electricity company, Electricité du Liban (EDL) to cover chronic losses have contributed tens of billions of dollars to the country's huge public debt.

EDL on Saturday announced a complete nationwide power outage, including at critical facilities such as the airport.

Gradual return of power supply

It said then power supply would resume gradually once new fuel supplies were secured, either through a swap agreement with Iraq or other sources.

The Algerian state radio statement did not give any detail.

