S. Africa deports 95 Libyans arrested at illegal training camp
South African authorities have deported 95 Libyans who were in the country "illegally" for military training.
The Libyans were allegedly receiving illegal military training, breaching their visas and the country's immigration law. / Photo: Reuters
August 18, 2024

South Africa on Sunday deported 95 Libyan nationals who were arrested last month at a suspected secret military training camp in the northeastern Mpumalanga province.

The Libyans, who entered South Africa in April on study permits to become security guards, were apprehended in July during a police raid on a training camp in White River, a holiday town in Mpumalanga.

According to police, they found military training equipment and drugs at the camp.

The Libyans were allegedly receiving illegal military training, breaching their visas and the country's immigration law.

Visas cancelled

The Home Affairs Department cancelled their visas, saying they obtained them irregularly in Tunisia through misrepresentation.

They appeared thrice at the White River magistrate's court and last week the National Prosecuting Authority withdrew charges against them.

They were deported to Benghazi through the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said his department will continue to deploy all resources at its disposal to ensure immigration laws are respected and observed.

SOURCE:AA
