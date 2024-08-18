SPORTS
Man City open title defence with 2-0 win over Chelsea
Manchester City beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in their start for the English Premier League title defence.
Manchester City outclassed their London opponents on August 18, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
August 18, 2024

Erling Haaland scored his 91st goal in his 100th appearance for Manchester City on Sunday as the champions kicked off their Premier League title defence with a lively 2-0 away win over Chelsea.

The big Norwegian, fed by Bernardo Silva, forced his way between Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana and finished neatly past Robert Sanchez in the 18th minute.

Former Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic made sure of victory for the visitors six minutes from time, racing through a disorganised Chelsea midfield and thumping the ball into Sanchez's net.

Chelsea, in their first Premier League outing under new manager Enzo Maresca, fashioned some hopeful attacking moves through Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and recent signing Pedro Neto but were largely outclassed by their more composed visitors.

SOURCE:Reuters
