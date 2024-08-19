By Ata Şahit

On August 11, newly-elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian submitted his proposed government cabinet to the Islamic Consultative Assembly – the Iranian Parliament – for a vote of confidence.

In accordance with Iranian law, the Parliament Speaker will read the president’s introductory letter, following which the accompanying documents will be referred to the appropriate specialised committees for examination.

These committees are mandated to assess the qualifications, credentials, background, and proposed programmes of each ministerial candidate and then submit their findings in a report to the Speaker. This report will also be printed and distributed to all members of parliament for their review.

One week following the government's introduction, a series of parliamentary sessions will deliberate on the government’s general policies and programme and conduct a vote of confidence in the proposed cabinet.

During this period, the nominated ministers will also present their programmes to the relevant committees and respond to any inquiries from committee members. The process will culminate in individual votes of confidence for each minister, followed by a collective vote of confidence for the entire cabinet.

Pezeshkian's proposed cabinet

The proposed cabinet has ignited a heated debate in the Iranian press, mostly centred around the question of whether the political backgrounds of the nominees align with the commitments Pezeshkian made during his election campaign.

Notably, the average age of the proposed cabinet members is nearly 60 years. There is only one female nominee, and the cabinet of the Shia-majority country lacks any Sunni representation.

Additionally, three key figures from former President Ebrahim Raisi's cabinet have been re-nominated as ministers. This has led to allegations that Pezeshkian's cabinet contradicts his campaign pledges of rejuvenation, gender equality, political openness, and change.

For all his big talk on change, the proposed cabinet appears to have the characteristics of a moderate government at best, leaning towards conservatism rather than the promised reformist one.

This has prompted criticism from the country’s reformists, with the Iranian Reform Front issuing a critical open letter to Pezeshkian. “In the process of forming the new government, ensure that erroneous procedures do not lead to the exclusion of talented individuals and cause the public to lose faith in their decision to elect you,” the letter said.

Azar Mansoori, the head of the Front, also voiced her personal concerns in an X post, saying, “This cabinet should be a symbol of change, not a perpetuation of the status quo.”

Opposition to Pezeshkian's nominations extended beyond the Reform Front, as former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, whom Pezeshkian had appointed as Vice President for Strategy, also announced his resignation.

Though the fast developments indicate growing challenges to Pezeshkian’s leadership over his proposed cabinet, the moderate and conservative contours of his government are hardly surprising.

Indeed, in a recent interview, Pezeshkian indicated that the cabinet would consist of individuals approved by the Supreme Leader.

An analysis of Iran's domestic political conditions indicates that the primary challenges facing Pezeshkian's government include a growing rift between the state and society, issues of legitimacy, water and environmental crises, energy shortages, and migration concerns.

Among these, the legitimacy issue can be argued to be the most pressing.

A closer examination of the relationship between the state and society in Iran reveals that this distance has reached its highest point in the republic's history.

This is most evident in the significant decline in voter turnout.

Foreign policy challenges

Among the primary challenges Iran must address in foreign policy is its isolation on the international stage.

During a discussion on Iranian state television, Pezeshkian said as much. “The guiding principle of our foreign policy will be the interests of the Iranian people. The objective of our foreign policy will not be mere survival; we aim to transition from a minimal existence to a satisfactory life, providing opportunities for growth to our people. We do not wish to remain isolated in the world.”

In essence, Pezeshkian has pledged to pursue a foreign policy aligned with global norms.

Iran's isolation from the international community represents a fundamental issue directly impacting the country's domestic politics. This problem primarily originates from the sanctions imposed by the United States.

Consequently, Iran is unlikely to achieve significant progress unless the issue of these US sanctions is resolved.

An analysis of Iranian foreign policy over the past two decades reveals that the issue of sanctions has been a central focus.

The underlying cause of these sanctions is the international concern regarding Iran's hush-hush nuclear programme.

Many Iranian scholars argue that the failure to address this issue and the ongoing sanctions represent the most significant obstacle to the country's development.

They contend that this situation extends beyond economic impacts, profoundly affecting both Iran's domestic political conditions and the regional security dynamics.

Former nuclear negotiator Sayyed Abbas Araghchi, proposed by Pezeshkian as foreign minister, is known for his commitment to dialogue with the international community and his strong support for the 2015 nuclear agreement, which was unilaterally scrapped by former president Donald Trump.

From Araghchi's perspective, Iran's disregard for global financial conventions and regulations hampers its presence on the global economic stage in an era of interconnected global systems where international norms significantly influence national activities and policies. Therefore, Iran must address this issue through dialogue.

Araghchi is one of the few individuals capable of initiating and successfully concluding such a dialogue. He is widely accepted by moderates and has also secured the approval of the Supreme Leader.

Indeed, Araghchi’s appointment as foreign minister signifies Iran's inclination toward a more moderate foreign policy.

Can Araghchi succeed where others have failed? That is the million-dollar question as Iran looks to build its future under a new leaderAta Şahit is an executive producer for TRT.

Disclaimer: The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the opinions, viewpoints and editorial policies of TRT Afrika.

