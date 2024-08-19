BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Kenya Airways makes first half-year profit in over a decade
Kenya's national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has made the first half-year profit after tax in more than 10 years.
Kenya Airways makes first half-year profit in over a decade
Kenya Airways says higher passenger numbers and strong local currency have helped the airline to post a half-year profit. / Photo: AP
August 19, 2024

Kenya Airways reported on Monday its first half-year profit in more than a decade, helped by rising passenger numbers, and said it was hopeful it could break even for the full year.

The airline made a profit after tax of 513 million Kenyan shillings ($4 million) for January to June, overturning a 21.7 billion shilling loss in the first half of 2023.

Chief Executive Allan Kilavuka told a briefing the company was seeking to finalise negotiations with a strategic equity investor, without giving details.

One of Africa's three biggest airlines, Kenya Airways slid into insolvency in 2018 after an expansion drive left it with hundreds of millions of dollars in debt.

Debt

The collapse in international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with a sharp weakening of the Kenyan shilling and higher interest rates made it more difficult to service that debt.

The airline has been in the red since 2013.

Kilavuka said the first-half results were a milestone and he was "reasonably confident" Kenya Airways would break even for 2024 as a whole.

The airline's revenue rose by 22% in the first half, he said, helped by a 10% rise in passenger numbers.

Strong local currency

A stronger Kenyan shilling following a rally earlier in the year when the government successfully sold a new international bond to avoid defaulting on another bond due in June also helped.

"The Kenya shilling has significantly strengthened against the US dollar ... so obviously that has helped us to reduce the (foreign exchange losses)," Kilavuka said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us