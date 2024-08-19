AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Uganda bus crash kills eight people, injures 37 others
A bus accident in central Uganda has killed at least eight people and left 37 others injured.
The bus was involved in a head-on collision with a truck in central Uganda on August 19, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
August 19, 2024

At least eight people were killed and 37 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in central Uganda on Monday.

The crash occurred when the bus driver, reportedly speeding and attempting to overtake, lost control of the vehicle. The bus veered into the path of an oncoming truck loaded with maize flour.

Police have confirmed the incident and are currently investigating. Regional Police Commander Twaha Kasirye attributed the accident to excessive speed, noting that the driver was hurrying to meet his schedule in Kampala.

Uganda has experienced a 30% increase in road fatalities over the past year, with 4,179 deaths recorded, according to the latest traffic and safety report.

New road safety measures

In response to the rising number of accidents, the Ugandan government has introduced new road safety measures.

These measures include a tenfold increase in speeding fines, from $55 to $550, as part of the Traffic and Road Safety (Amendment) Bill 2023.

The maximum speed limit on highways is now set at 100 kilometres per hour, and 80 kilometres per hour on paved or gravel roads.

SOURCE:AA
