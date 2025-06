Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has extended the term of acting central bank governor Hasan Abdalla for a third year, the official gazette said on Monday.

Abdalla, who was head of Cairo-based Arab African International Bank for 16 years, was appointed for an initial year in August 2022 after the surprise resignation of long-serving Tarek Amer.

Abdalla's appointment was renewed in 2023.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.