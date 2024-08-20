AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Moroccan king pardons nearly 5,000 cannabis farmers
Nearly a million people live in areas of northern Morocco where cannabis is produced in large quantities.
Moroccan king pardons nearly 5,000 cannabis farmers
Morocco has allowed the cultivation, export, and use of the drug for medicine. / Photo: Reuters
August 20, 2024

Morocco's king has pardoned nearly 5,000 people convicted or wanted on charges linked to illegal cannabis cultivation, the justice ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Morocco is a major cannabis producer and has allowed the cultivation, export, and use of the drug for medicine or industry since 2021, but it does not allow it to be used for recreational purposes.

The pardon by King Mohammed VI would encourage farmers "to engage in the legal process of cannabis cultivation to improve their revenue and living conditions," Mohammed El Guerrouj, head of Moroccan cannabis regulator ANRAC, told Reuters.

Morocco's first legal cannabis harvest was 294 metric tonnes in 2023, according to official figures. Legal exports since 2023 so far stood at 225 kilogrammes, Guerrouj said.

Large farming permits

This year, it is expected to be higher as the number of farming permits increases and ANRAC allows the cultivation of the local strain known as Beldia.

Nearly a million people live in areas of northern Morocco where cannabis is the main economic activity. It has been publicly grown and smoked there for generations, mixed with tobacco in traditional long-stemmed pipes with clay bowls.

The 2021 legalisation was intended to improve farmers' incomes and protect them from drug traffickers who dominate the cannabis trade and export it illegally.

Morocco is also seeking to tap into a growing global market for legal cannabis and was awarded 54 export permits last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us