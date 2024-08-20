The United Nations expressed concern on Tuesday about the rapid deterioration of the economic and security situation in Libya, denouncing the "unilateral" moves by Libyan actors that have "increased tension."

The country of 6.8 million people has struggled to recover from years of conflict after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi, and remains divided between a UN-recognised government based in the capital Tripoli and a rival administration in the east, backed by military ruler Khalifa Haftar.

Now, reemerging bloodshed and power struggles in the vast North African nation have raised fears of a broader escalation, threatening to deal a fatal blow to the UN-brokered political transition and push the war-torn country deeper into turmoil.

"Over the past two months, the situation in Libya has deteriorated quite rapidly in terms of political, economic and security stability," Stephanie Koury, acting head of the UN's political mission in Libya (UNSMIL), told the Security Council.

'Unilateral acts'

"Unilateral acts by Libyan political, military and security actors have increased tension, further entrenched institutional and political divisions and complicated efforts for a negotiated political solution," she added.

She cited a number of events since the beginning of August, including fighting between armed groups on the outskirts of Tripoli and attempts to forcibly expel the governor of the central bank.

The American diplomat is acting head of UNSMIL pending the appointment of a successor to Abdoulaye Bathily, who threw in the towel in April, condemning a "lack of political will and good faith" by Libyan leaders.

"In the absence of renewed political talks leading to a unified government and elections, you see where this is heading: greater political, financial and security instability, entrenched political and territorial divisions, and greater domestic and regional instability," warned Koury.

"Libyans are frustrated with the status quo and the toll it is taking on their lives. People struggle to withdraw money from the banks and to meet their daily needs. Many express fear about war once again erupting," she said.

