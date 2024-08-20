AFRICA
Ethiopian river overflows, displaces 79,000 people
More than 79,000 Ethiopians have been displaced after Omo River broke its banks due to heavy rainfall.
Southern Ethiopia is particularly vulnerable in the rainy season to frequent and severe landslides and flooding. / Photo: AA
August 20, 2024

About 79,000 people have been displaced in southern Ethiopia after heavy rains led to the overflow of the region's Omo River across 34 districts, local media reported on Tuesday.

Ato Tadele Hate, a local chief, told Sheger Radio that consecutive days of downpour wreaked havoc on agricultural fields and livestock, calling on the federal government and humanitarian organisations to provide urgent assistance.

"This devastation is becoming a recurring issue," Hate lamented. "The heavy rains last year caused similar problems, and now the current flooding has hit areas where people had already been relocated due to last year's floods."

He also stressed the need for immediate measures to divert the Omo River and prevent future overflows.

Vulnerable during rainy season

Hate expressed concern for the city of Omorate, which is located on the bank of the Omo River and faces high risk of being severely impacted by the flooding.

"Unless urgent action is taken, we fear that Omorate, home to thousands, might be completely wiped out by the floods," he warned.

Southern Ethiopia is particularly vulnerable in the rainy season to frequent and severe landslides and flooding.

Tilahun Bishaw, the local head of the Ethiopian Red Cross Association, indicated that the rains are expected to continue and the situation to worsen unless immediate action is taken.

SOURCE:AA
