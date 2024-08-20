WORLD
US sanctions former Haiti president over 'drug trafficking'
The United States has sanctioned Haiti's former President Michel Martelly over alleged drug trafficking.
Michel Martelly served as Haiti's president from 2011 to 2016. / Photo: AP Archive
August 20, 2024

The US has imposed sanctions on former Hatian President Michel Martelly for his role in the global illicit drug trade, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"Martelly abused his influence to facilitate drug trafficking and has sponsored multiple Haiti-based gangs," the department said in a statement.

Narcotics trafficking and gang-related violence have contributed to political instability and insecurity in Haiti, which has created an "untenable" living situation for the Haitian people, it added.

"It is unacceptable for Haitian political and economic elites to plunder Haiti's future," it said, adding that the US is committed to disrupting those who contribute to gang violence and destabilise the island nation's political environment.

Escalation of violence

Haiti has been struggling with gang violence and political instability for years.

Three years ago the country saw an escalation of violence following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

SOURCE:AA
