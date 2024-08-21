Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have petitioned the president of the UN Security Council on Tuesday to denounce the Ukrainian government's “open and assumed support for international terrorism” particularly in Africa’s Sahel region.

The move follows recent comments by Ukrainian officials suggesting that Kyiv had played a role in attacks by Tuareg separatists that caused the deaths of many Malian soldiers last month in the northeastern village of Tinzawaten on the border with Algeria.

In a joint letter, the three countries’ foreign ministers said their governments were shocked by the comments of Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, “admitting Ukraine's role in the cowardly, barbaric and criminal attacks” between July 24 and 26.

It added that the remarks were confirmed by Yurii Pyvovarov, Ukraine’s ambassador to Senegal.

'Subversive actions'

Yusov said the rebels received “the necessary information they needed” to conduct the attacks after Malian army allies of Russia’s Wagner Group confirmed “losses” in the clashes.

The letter called on the Security Council to “take appropriate measures against these subversive actions which strengthen terrorist groups in Africa.”

It said the official’s comments go beyond the scope of foreign interference, which is condemnable itself.

“This is official and unequivocal support by the Ukrainian government for terrorism in Africa, particularly in the Sahel,'' the letter says in part.

Cutting ties

''These acts also constitute a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our States, a clear aggression and support for international terrorism, in flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and the relevant international conventions,” it adds.

The three countries, ruled by military juntas, have signed a defence pact under their formation called the Confederation of Sahel States.

The Tinzawaten area has been a battleground between separatist forces and the Malian army over the past decade.

Mali and Niger earlier this month severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine, citing comments by the Ukrainian military official suggesting that Kyiv played a role in the July attacks.

