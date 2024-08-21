AFRICA
Several people killed in fresh bombing in Mogadishu
The bomber targeted a security checkpoint on a highway in the Somali capital Mogadishu.
An investigation was initiated to determine the cause of the explosion, he added. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 21, 2024

At least five people were killed and 10 others wounded in a suspected suicide bombing in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The attack took place on Wednesday near a security checkpoint on the busy Mogadishu-Afgoye highway.

Nour Abdirahman, a security official in Mogadishu, told Anadolu that the attack occurred during morning rush hours, and the police believe it to be a suicide blast.

Investigation was initiated to determine the cause of the explosion, he added.

The Al Shabab terrorist group, which has been fighting for nearly two decades to topple Somalia's central government, claimed responsibility for the attack.

SOURCE:AA
