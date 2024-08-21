Charley: South Africa's last zoo elephant freed after 40 years
Charley: South Africa's last zoo elephant freed after 40 years
Zoo authorities say Charley’s elephant "exhibit" will be permanently closed following his reintegration into the wild.
August 21, 2024

Charley, a 42-year-old African savanna elephant and the last elephant in South Africa's only national zoo, has been released back into nature.

Animal welfare organisations EMS Foundation and Four Paws confirmed Charley has arrived at his new home at the Shambala Private Reserve in Limpopo after a “nail-biting” 4-hour trip.

“This historic event is a result of years of negotiation with the South African government after scientific evidence that elephants suffer in zoos and that they do not belong in captivity,” EMS said in a statement.

Charley’s zoo's elephant "exhibit" will be permanently closed following his reintegration into the wild, zoo authorities said.

"In the zoo, Charley watched three of his friends die prematurely. He also lost his daughter when she was less than a month old. We hope that his rebirth on his new land and new life will go some way to healing his wounds," the EMS statement added.

Charley has been in captivity for 40 years. He was captured from his family in Hwange, Zimbabwe, when he was two years old and sold to a circus in South Africa to perform tricks.

In 2001, he was moved to the National Zoological Gardens in Pretoria, South Africa.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us