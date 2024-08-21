AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Algeria sends 30,000 tonnes of fuel to Lebanon
Algeria has begun shipping 30,000 tonnes of fuel to Lebanon, which is facing a serious energy shortage.
Algeria sends 30,000 tonnes of fuel to Lebanon
On August 18, 2024, Algeria announced it would immediately supply Lebanon with fuel to help the country overcome an electricity crisis. / Photo: AFP
August 21, 2024

An Algerian tanker loaded with approximately 30,000 tonnes of fuel is set to depart on Wednesday as the initial shipment of aid to help restart power plants in Lebanon.

The state-owned company Sonatrach said in a statement that the tanker Ain Aker will set off for Lebanon this evening with an initial shipment of 30,000 tonnes of fuel oil.

The company added that supplying Lebanon with fuel "follows the instructions of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who ordered the provision of the necessary quantities of fuel oil to Lebanon in order to operate power plants and restore electricity in the country."

On Sunday, Algeria announced that it would immediately supply Lebanon with fuel to help the country overcome an electricity outage crisis there.

Nationwide power outage in Lebanon

On Saturday, Electricité du Liban (EDL), a state-owned electricity company, announced a nationwide power outage in Lebanon following a complete shutdown of all power stations.

The power outage has affected essential facilities, including Rafic Hariri International Airport, Beirut Port, prisons, wastewater treatment plants, and drinking water pumping stations, EDL said.

Two years ago, the frequency of power outages in Lebanon significantly increased as the country faced a severe financial crisis, leaving it unable to secure the foreign currency needed to import fuel.

Previously, Lebanon's electricity production ranged between 1,600 and 2,000 megawatts daily, but fuel shortages in recent years have gradually reduced production to unprecedentedly low levels.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us